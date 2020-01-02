Iran not heading to war but not afraid of conflict - Revolutionary Guards commander
A top Iranian commander said on Thursday that Iran was not moving towards war but was not afraid of any conflict, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported after U.S. President Donald Trump said Tehran was behind anti-U.S. protests in Iraq.
Trump accused Iran of orchestrating demonstrations at the U.S. embassy in Iraq on Tuesday and said Tehran would be held responsible. Iran has rejected the accusation.
"We are not leading the country to war, but we are not afraid of any war and we tell America to speak correctly with the Iranian nation. We have the power to break them several times over and are not worried," Revolutionary Guards Commander Brigadier General Hossein Salami was quoted by Tasnim as saying.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- Iranian
- Tehran
- Iraq
- Revolutionary Guards
ALSO READ
UPDATE 15-Divided U.S. House impeaches Donald Trump in historic vote
Donald Trump becomes 3rd president in US history to be impeached, faces Senate trial
US House of Representatives meet to impeach President Donald Trump
UPDATE 14-U.S. House impeaches Donald Trump for abuse of power, obstruction
UPDATE 12 -In historic moment, U.S. House impeaches Donald Trump for abuse of power