Left Menu
Development News Edition

Portfolio allocation will take place today or tomorrow: Pawar

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 17:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 17:37 IST
Portfolio allocation will take place today or tomorrow: Pawar
Image Credit: ANI

Nobody in the ruling coalition in Maharashtra is unhappy over portfolio allocation, and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will announce portfolios of ministers on Thursday or Friday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said here. His comments came after the Shiv Sena, earlier in the day, admitted that there was a tussle among senior leaders of the three alliance partners for key ministries.

The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government came to power on November 28. "The decision on portfolio allocation has been made.

Who will get what, it has been decided. I think the chief minister will declare it today evening or tomorrow," Pawar said. "Nobody is unhappy," Pawar added, asked about reported resentments over portfolio allocation.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said the portfolios will be allocated on Thursday itself. Sena chief Thackeray was sworn-in as chief minister on November 28 along with six ministers. The cabinet was expanded on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Bird flu kills 25,000 turkeys in eastern Poland, sparks cull

Warsaw, Jan 2 AP Authorities in eastern Poland say bird flu is responsible for the deaths of at least 25,000 turkeys in poultry farms near the countrys borders with Ukraine and Belarus. Polish veterinary authorities on Thursday were plannin...

Our map accurately depicts India's sovereign territory, boundary with Nepal not revised: MEA

India on Thursday said the new map issued by it in November 2019 accurately depicts its sovereign territory and it has in no manner revised its boundary with Nepal. MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar made the assertion while responding to a que...

JSW Energy inks pact to restructure Rs 752 cr debt on JPVL

JSW Energy on Thursday said it has entered into a pact with Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd JPVL to restructure outstanding debt of Rs 751.77 crore owed to the company. Under the pact, an amount of Rs 351.77 crore will be converted into equit...

Cricket-South Africa skipper warns team about complacency

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has warned his team against complacency as they take a 1-0 series lead into the second test against England, from whom he expects a backlash at Newlands on Friday.The 107-run victory in the first test in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020