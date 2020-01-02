In a dig, AAP wishes happy new year to 'all seven CM candidates of BJP'

The AAP on Thursday sought to know from the BJP who would lead it in the upcoming Delhi assembly election as it took a swipe at the saffron party by wishing 'happy new year' to all its "seven chief ministerial candidates". The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) tweeted an image of a poster carrying the message, "A very Happy New Year to all seven chief minister candidates of Delhi BJP Gautam Gambhir, Manoj Tiwari, Vijay Goel, Hardeep Singh Puri, Harsh Vardhan, Vijender Gupta, and Parvesh Singh".

Along with it, the party tweeted, "But the question is who will contest against Arvind Kejriwal?" The location where the poster has been put up has not been specified in the tweet.

With the Assembly election drawing near, the AAP has been hitting out at the BJP, claiming that the saffron party has no chief ministerial face. Union minister Prakash Javadekar, who is also the Delhi BJP in-charge for the Assembly polls, said on Wednesday that his party takes the right decision at the right time and nothing has been decided regarding the party's chief ministerial candidate yet.

However, according to sources, the party may announce its chief ministerial face in the first week of January.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.