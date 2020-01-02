ZP: BJP loses top posts in Nashik, Kolhapur; retains in Sangli

The BJP on Thursday lost the posts of chairman and deputy chairman of Kolhapur and Nashik Zilla Parishads (ZPs) in Maharashtra, losing to Sena-Congress-NCP groupings. But the saffron party retained these posts in Sangli ZP, where local Sena members decided to back it.

The BJP and Sena, former allies, are adversaries in state politics since Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government came to power in November. Zilla Parishads are important local bodies and sometimes called "mini-Mantralayas (mini-secretariats) in terms of powers.

Political alignments changed in three ZPs after the BJP-Sena alliance ended. In Kolhapur and Nashik, Shiv Sena joined hands with the Congress and NCP in elections for chairman and deputy chairman's post.

Sena's Balasaheb Kshirsagar and NCP's Sayaji Gaikwad became chairman and deputy chairman in Nashik ZP, while Bajrang Patil of Congress and Satish Patil of NCP became chairman and deputy chairman of Kohapur ZP. In Sangli ZP, Prajakta Kore and Shivaji Dongre, both from the BJP, became new chairperson and deputy chairman as three Shiv Sena members voted for BJP..

