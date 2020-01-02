Shahjahanpur rape case: BJP leader D P S Rathore surrenders in court, gets bail

BJP leader D P S Rathore, who was facing charges in the extortion case filed by former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand against the law student who had accused him of sexual harassment, on Thursday surrendered before a local court here which subsequently granted him bail. Rathore, who is the chairman of district cooperative bank and brother of Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vice-president J P S Rathore, appeared before Chief Judicial Magistrate Ombir, who granted him bail.

D P S Rathore and another accused had allegedly snatched the pen drive from the woman law student in Dausa, Rajasthan, and had viewed the contents on their laptop. They had later deleted the pictures and demanded Rs 1.25 crore from Chinmayanand to help ensure disposal of the matter.

Both were found guilty on this count by the SIT probing the entire matter.

