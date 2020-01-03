Left Menu
Development News Edition

Politics meaningless without religion: Nadda

  • PTI
  • |
  • Vadodara
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 13:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 13:47 IST
Politics meaningless without religion: Nadda

Terming religion as a "code of conduct" which guides people, BJP working president J P Nadda on Friday said politics was meaningless without religion. Addressing devotees of Swaminarayan sect at a function here, Nadda also said politics needs religion the most.

"Samaaj mein ye prashna baar baar khada hota hai ki rajniti ka dharma se sambandh kya hai. Mera ye manana hai ki rajniti dharma ke bagair vivek-heen hai, uska koi arth nahi hai. Rajniti hamesha dharma ke sath chalti hai. (One question is frequently asked in the society: what is the relation between religion and politics? I firmly believe that politics would become wisdom-less without the presence of religion. There is no meaning of politics without religion. They both go together)," Nadda said.

"Aur dharma ka matlab hai code of conduct. Dharma ka matlab hai kya karna aur kya nahi karna. Dharma ka matlab hai kya uchit aur kya anuchit. Aur iss liye dharma ki sabse badi avashyakta hai toh woh rajniti mein hai. (Religion means code of conduct. It tells us what to do and what not to. Religion stands for wisdom to differentiate between what is good and what is not. It is the politics which needs religion the most)," Nadda said.

"And BJP always works with such positivity and do things which are good for the country and society," he added. Whenever opponents tried to stop Prime Minister Narendra Modi by spreading negativity, the PM surged ahead with more energy and took everyone along for development, Nadda said.

The BJP leader listed several key achievements of the Modi government, such as Ayushman Bharat Yojana to provide free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh and Ujjwala Yojana of distributing LPG connections to poor families. Citing a recent report which claimed India's forest cover has increased, Nadda said that Ujjwala scheme has also contributed to it.

"The Ujjawala Yojana has contributed a lot in increasing our forest cover. Under the scheme, as many as 8 crore gas connections and stoves were already distributed to women. It also improved their health, as they are now spared from inhaling smoke," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Iraqi PM says U.S. killing of Iranian commander will "light the fuse" of war

Iraqs prime minister condemned on Friday the U.S. killing of Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and said it would light the fuse of war.The United States killed Soleimani, head of...

UP: Congress to hold rallies against CAA, NRC; Priyanka to be present

The Uttar Pradesh Congress is planning to hold rallies in a few districts across the State against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens NRC after the Republic Day on January 26, party sources said. Congress ge...

Govt will not back out on Citizenship Amendment Act; law not against minorities: Amit Shah ASHASH

Govt will not back out on Citizenship Amendment Act law not against minorities Amit Shah ASHASH...

Cong is carrying out misinformation campaign against Citizen Amendment Act: Home Minister Amit Shah in Jodhpur.

Cong is carrying out misinformation campaign against Citizen Amendment Act Home Minister Amit Shah in Jodhpur....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020