PM betrayed people of Karna in a 'big way', says Siddaramaiah

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of betraying Karnataka in a "big way" by not announcing any flood relief for the state during his two day visit, despite the mandate given to him by the people during the Lok Sbha polls. There was expectation from the people that Modi would announce something to the effect, but he 'did not utter a word on it," He recalled that during the previous election, Modi had said that if BJP comes to power at both at state and the centre, the doors of good fortune will open for Karnataka.

"Forget about opening the doors of good fortune, he did not even open the doors of his house to the leaders of his own party, Siddaramaiah said. Speaking to reporters here, he pointed out that the people of Karnataka had elected 25 BJP MPs during the Lok Sabha polls.

"With 25 MPs and with their own Chief Minister, all we got was Rs 1,200 crore (flood relief). Thats why I call Yediyurappa a weak CM...he should have demanded for about Rs 36,000 crore estimated from centre and for declaration of floods as national disaster, but he didnt have the courage, he said.

Modi had begun his two-day visit to Karnataka on Thursday, which he ended after attending various programmes at both Tumakuru and Bengaluru. Noting that Modi should have at least given an assurance to examine the states demand of adequate flood relief, Siddaramaiah said the Prime Minister had not responded to it despite Yediyurappa raising the issue, which showed his "neglect" towards Karnataka.

"...people of the state voted for Modi, but today Modi has betrayed Karnataka in a big way, he said. As many as 103 taluks in 22 districts of Karnataka were affected due to unprecedented floods in August, in which over 80 people were killed.

Around seven lakh people were shifted to safe areas during the deluge and thousands of houses were damaged. Flaying Modi for making a political speech in front of school children at Siddaganga Mutt on Thursday, Siddaramaiah asked what was the need and relevance to speak against Congress and about Pakistan, CAA and NRC in front of them.

"it was a dirty political speech, not the one to speak in front of children.For Modi everywhere it is politics,he said. Lambasting Congress and its allies for opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act, Modi on Thursday had said the ongoing protests were against Parliament and called on the agitators to raise their voice against Pakistan's atrocities on its minorities for the last 70 years.

Agreed that Pakistan is an evil nation..but (what) are you doing against the minorities here, Mr Modi," he asked. He sought to know if implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens "on the basis of relgion" was right "Did you have to speak about it in front of children? Siddaramaiah asked.

He could instead have spoken about issues concerning the state and the country, he added. The former Chief Minister said Modi is a "good speaker" who uses his skills to divert the people's attention from real issues like the economy and other things by raising emotive issues like Pakistan, terrorism.

"Congress was not opposing Parliament as claimed by Modi or the position of the Prime Minister, but agitating against the divisive politics of BJP, he said, adding that the Modi led government has lost its "sensitivity". He also questioned why Modi had not announced a "Bharat Ratna" to Shivakumara Swamiji of Siddaganga Mutt, to whose "Gadduge' (final resting place) PM had paid respects during his visit to the Mutt on Thursday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

