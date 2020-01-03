Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP invokes Mahatma Gandhi to defend CAA

  • PTI
  • |
  • Indore
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 16:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 16:26 IST
BJP invokes Mahatma Gandhi to defend CAA
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The BJP on Friday invoked Mahatma Gandhi to defend the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), claiming that the Father of the Nation had said if Sikhs and Hindus living as a minority in Pakistan want to return to India, the country would welcome them and fulfil their primary needs. Talking to reporters here, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya also said that the Modi government was currently not considering to implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) across the country.

However, he said that there was nothing wrong in implementing the NRC as it is just a "process of registering the citizens of the country". "The prime minister himself has said that no decision has been taken by the Centre to implement the NRC across the country...But what is NRC? It is the process of registering the country's citizens. Why shouldn't it be implemented?" Vijayvargiya asked.

"We should know who is living in our country. This country is not a Dharamshala (charity shelter)," he said. Hitting out at the opposition over the anti-CAA protests, he said it was part of their "dirty politics".

"What is against Islam in the CAA? There is no threat to the citizenship of Indian Muslims by this law. But irresponsible opposition, including the Left parties, are spreading propaganda about the CAA under a conspiracy of their dirty politics and spreading chaos in the country," he said. "After the Independence, Mahatma Gandhi himself had said that if Sikhs and Hindus living as a minority in Pakistan feel that they want to come to India, the country will not only welcome them but also fulfill their primary needs, including employment," Vijayvargiya added.

Without naming the Congress, he said, "Some political parties only sought votes in the name of Mahatma Gandhi. But the leaders of our party (BJP) implemented what Mahatma Gandhi has said, whether it is through the Clean India campaign or the CAA," he said. Under the CAA, people from Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come to India from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, owing to their religious persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants and will be given Indian citizenship.

Responding to a query, Vijayvargiya said, "Do you agree with the suggestion that Rohingya Muslims should be allowed to live in our country?" When asked about the booklet distributed at a camp of Congress-affiliated Seva Dal in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, which questioned the credentials of Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar as a patriot, he said, "If someone spits towards the sky, it will fall on his face. The Congress' comments will not affect the reputation of a patriot like Savarkar, but it will definitely expose Congress."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

IndiGo promoters' feud simmer; shareholders meet on Jan 29 to discuss AoA changes

In signs that promoters feud are far from over, InterGlobe Aviation on Friday announced convening a meeting of shareholders on January 29, at the request of co-promoter Rakesh Gangwal, for removing various provisions in a key document of th...

Tens of thousands rally in Iran capital against US 'crimes'

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Tehran to protest against American crimes, an AFP correspondent reported, after the US strikes killed a top Iranian commander in Baghdad Friday. Chanting Death to America and holding up pos...

UPDATE 1-France opens rape investigation after book accuses famed writer of child abuse

The French public prosecutors office said on Friday it was opening a probe into allegations of rape of a child after a woman published a book saying that she had been sexually abused by a prominent author when she was 14.Vanessa Springora, ...

Sebi issues new framework for core settlement guarantee fund, non-defaulting members

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday came out with a new framework for core settlement guarantee fund and liability of non-defaulting members of clearing corporations. The move has been taken following deliberations made by Sebis risk managemen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020