Only a PM from backward community could've retaliated to Pulwama attack, brought CAA: UP minister

Uttar Pradesh minister Dara Singh Chauhan on Friday hailed Narendra Modi's leadership saying only a prime minister from a backward community was capable of retaliating the Pulwama terror attack, bringing back Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman from Pakistan and introducing amendments to the citizenship law. Addressing a congregation of OBC community members here, Uttar Pradesh forest minister Chauhan, said Prime Minister Modi has given constitutional rights to the OBCs and that is why the opposition is scared and clamouring for his removal.

"You saw it after Pulwama (attack). No other prime minister could have dared to do so... A decision to retaliate could be taken because the son of a backward community member is the prime minister of the country. Be it (Article) 370 or Citizenship Amendment Act. No one could have done this, save a backward community member, a man with a 56-inch chest," Chauhan said. "You saw it after Pulwama. Our jawan who was left behind in Pakistan... His name is Abhinandan. Everyone knows him. We cannot even imagine what Pakistan would have done to him. But a man from backward community born to a poor mother said 'Listen, if we don't see Abhinandan in our country by tomorrow, people will find it difficult to search for Pakistan on world map," he said.

Chauhan alleged that for 70 years, prime ministers from non-BJP parties "disrespected and trampled" on the OBCs. Modi gave reservation to OBC students in Kendriya Vidyalayas. For the first time, any government has extended OBC reservation benefits to PSUs and other financial institutions, he said.

He accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of deceiving OBCs by stopping their registration in OBC list. "Once BJP is in power in Delhi, we will include all OBC people on the national capital's OBC list and give employment to them and their family members," he said.

