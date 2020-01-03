Rajasthan: Minister Pratap Singh blames Kota hospital staff for infant deaths

Rajasthan Minister Pratap Singh on Friday blamed staff of the government hospital in Kota, where more than 100 infants died in December last year. "We believe that it is the responsibility of the hospital, doctors and nurses to control the deaths. If there was a lack of equipment, then they should have bought it. They have around Rs 6 crore with you. There is no need for so many equipments," Singh told ANI.

The minister also accused of politicising the incident and added that the government is "serious" about deaths of the newborn children. "This is no political issue. BJP does not need to celebrate. This is an issue of the country and Rajasthan. They have tried to raise this as a political issue. The Rajasthan government is very serious about infant deaths," he said.

Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to Chief Secretary of Rajasthan to submit a detailed report within 4 weeks about the steps being taken to address the issue. The Commission also asked the Chief Secretary to ensure that such deaths of the children do not recur in future due to lack of infrastructure and health facilities at the hospitals. (ANI)

