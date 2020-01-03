Assad says Soleimani support for Syria army 'will not be forgotten'

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Friday sung the praise of slain Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, who played a key role in saving his regime in the nearly nine-year-old Syrian conflict.

The Syrian people "will not forget that he stuck by the side of the Syrian Arab army", Assad said in a letter of condolences sent to Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"The memory of the martyr Soleimani will remain immortal in the conscience of the Syrian people," said Assad.

