Anti-CAA protests: Priyanka visits Meerut

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday visited Meerut to meet the families of those killed in violence during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh police had stopped Priyanka and her brother Rahul Gandhi from entering the town on December 24, citing prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC.

At least five people were killed during the protests in Meerut.

