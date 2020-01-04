Yogi chides SP for promising pension to anti-CAA protestors

Hitting back at the Samajwadi Party (SP) for promising pension to anti-CAA protestors, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday questioned why the Akhilesh Yadav-led party is standing with miscreants who damaged public property and disrupted peace. "The public is watching and understanding. Despite repeated denials, they (SP) are not deterring the politics of appeasement. Their intentions will never be successful," Adityanath said in a series of tweets.

Asserting that the responsibility of the government is to maintain peace and tranquility, he said: "The government is fulfilling its duty with full commitment." Cornering SP for showing support to agitators, Adityanath asked: "Why so much sympathy is being given to those who burn your (public) property and sabotage it? Why do they (SP) stand today with miscreants and rioters who disrupt peace and damage security and public property of the country."

The Chief Minister's response comes a day after SP leader Ram Govind Chaudhry had said that his party would give compensation to the kin of those who were jailed or killed during the protests against the CAA if his party comes to power in Uttar Pradesh. Earlier today, state Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also lambasted at the SP for promising pension to anti-CAA protestors, saying the party is encouraging those who want to spread anarchy."The Samajwadi Party (SP) has gone mad. Senior SP leaders are encouraging the people who are trying to spread anarchy," he told ANI. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

