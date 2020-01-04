Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will speak to CM and comment: Sattar on rumours of resignation

  • PTI
  • |
  • Aurangabad
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 20:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 20:28 IST
Will speak to CM and comment: Sattar on rumours of resignation

Shiv Sena leader Abdul Sattar, who was rumoured to have resigned from the Maharashtra ministry as he did not get a cabinet rank, said on Saturday that he would speak after meeting Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Earlier in the day, Sena leaders had dismissed the reports that Sattar, who is a minister of state, had quit because he wanted a cabinet berth.

"I will meet Shiv Sena president and chief minister Thackeray in Mumbai tomorrow and then I will speak," Sattar told reporters here on Saturday evening when asked if he had resigned. Sena leader Khotkar met Sattar earlier in the day.

"Sattar had a word with chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and (senior Sena leader) Eknath Shinde. Thackeray has called him to Mumbai on Sunday. The CM will meet Sattar at Matoshri (the Thackeray residence) at 12.30 pm," Khotkar said. Sattar, MLA from Sillod in Aurangabad district, quit the Congress before the Assembly elections last year and joined the Shiv Sena.

He was made a minister of state in the Shiv Sena-NCP- Congress coalition government. Meanwhile, senior Shiv Sena leader from Aurangabad, Chandrakant Khaire, lashed out at Sattar, calling him a "traitor".

Khaire alleged that Sattar's supporters did not support the Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate in the Zilla Parishad election here earlier in the day. "He should not be allowed to enter the sacred Matoshri," the former MP from Aurangabad said.

Meena Shelke of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (comprising Congres, NCP and Shiv Sena) was elected as president of the Zilla Parishad through lottery after she and her Shiv Sena rival Devyani Dongaonkar were stuck in a tie. Local Sena leaders claimed that Dongaonkar had filed her nomination by defying the party fiat to back Shelke.

Khaire alleged that Sattar's supporters among Zilla Parishad members did not vote for the Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

UPDATE 1-Court hears arguments in Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Tommy's backstory, Other vital facts series lovers must know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Archer scan shows no serious damage

Cape Town, Jan 4 AFP England fast bowler Jofra Archer is aiming to be fit for the third and fourth Tests against South Africa after a second scan on his injured right elbow showed no serious damage. Archer was forced to miss the ongoing sec...

Jammu and Kashmir gets new traffic police in-charge

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu on Saturday appointed 1995-batch Indian Police Service IPS officer T Namgyal as the Inspector General of Police Traffic, replacing Alok Kumar.According to an order issued by Principal Secretar...

Leaders condemn mob attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, protests near Pak High Commission

Leaders cutting across party lines and various outfits on Saturday condemned the mob attack on the historic Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Lahore, terming it as cowardly and shameful, while hundreds of protesters thronged the streets near the Pa...

Catalan president to appeal ban from office

Barcelona, Jan 4 AFP Catalan separatist president Quim Torra said Saturday he would ask Spains Supreme Court to strike down a decision by the electoral board to disqualify him as a lawmaker, thereby making him illegible to be Catalonias lea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020