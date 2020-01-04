BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi, Pak minister in war of words over mob attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi and Pakistani minister Fawad Chaudhry were involved in a spat on Saturday over the mob attack on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara when the latter took to Twitter to term her allegation of persecution of minorities in his country "fake propaganda". At a press conference on Saturday, BJP leaders Meenakshi Lekhi and Tarun Chugh condemned the attack on the gurdwara, with the former saying, "Nankana Sahib is of huge symbolic importance because it is the religious shrine of Baba Nanak and is relevant across the globe to all Sikhs. It is the holiest shrine for Sikhism. Baba Nanak was born there."

Reacting to Lekhi's comment which was posted on Twitter, the Pakistani Minister for Science and Technology tweeted, "Yes we know that and huge respects for our Sikh brethren but BJP spokesperson giving lectures on diversity and religious harmony is like pot calling the kettle black, you guys are most bigoted bunch of haters so stop fake propaganda." Lekhi hit back immediately saying Chaudhry should "take charge" of initiating action against those involved in the incident and also "stop conversions, rape, and abductions taking place in Pakistan".

"I am happy that Fawad has come up in response to this press conference. My request to him would be that he should take charge and work against the people who have caused such mayhem in Pakistan. Put them behind bars, take action against them, stop conversions, stop rapes, stop abductions and that's the duty he should comply with," she told reporters. Attacking the Pakistani minister over his "fake propaganda" remarks, Lekhi said, "Fawad should worry more about Imran Khan's tweets and the fake propaganda he has indulged in... he also deleted it."

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan had shared a video on his Twitter handle claiming that it was of police violence targeting Muslims in Uttar Pradesh. He captioned it --"Indian police's pogrom against Muslims in UP". Twitterati soon called out the Pakistan prime minister for tweeting fake news to target India. Later, the tweeted videos were deleted from his account.

