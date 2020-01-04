Congress appoints Gaurav Pandhi, Tarini Dhody as national social media co-ordinators
The Congress party on Saturday appointed Gaurav Pandhi and Tarini Dhody as its national social media co-ordinators.
The Congress party on Saturday appointed Gaurav Pandhi and Tarini Dhody as its national social media co-ordinators. The appointments were made after Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi's approval, a statement from the party said.
The Congress has also appointed Raaajaysh Chetwal, Mathew Antony and Rajesh Griglani as national executive committee members. Moreover, Mohit Pandey has been appointed as Chairperson, Social Media Department, Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) and Vishal Kundra as State Co-ordinator, Social Media Department, Delhi Congress.
Another release from the party stated that Gandhi has also approved the appointment of Shivnarayan Singh Parihar as Chairman, Kisan Congress, UPCC and Shahnawaj Aalam as Chairman, Minority Department, UPCC. (ANI)
