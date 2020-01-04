LJP preparing for all 243 seats for Bihar polls: Chirag

No seat-sharing formula has been finalized among NDA partners for Bihar polls and Lok Jan Shakti Party is readying itself for all 243 assembly constituencies, LJP chief Chirag Paswan said on Saturday. He, however, made it clear that JD(U) chief and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is the leader of NDA in Bihar and assembly elections will be fought under his leadership in the state.

Paswan, the Lok Sabha member from Jamui, said any decision on sharing the seats would be taken according to the situation. The LJP party is making preparations for all 243 constituencies, he added. BJP, JD(U) and LJP are the constituents of NDA in Bihar.

The assembly election is likely to be held in October-November this year. On the Citizenship Amendment Act, Paswan said his party is with the central government on the issue and charged the opposition of spreading rumor on the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

