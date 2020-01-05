Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong MLA threatens to resign after denied ministerial berth in Maha

Enraged by his exclusion from the list of ministers from Maharashtra, Congress MLA from the Jalna Assembly seat, Kailash Goryantal stated that he will resign from the party along with his supporters.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Jalna (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 06:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 06:44 IST
Cong MLA threatens to resign after denied ministerial berth in Maha
Congress MLA from the Jalna Assembly seat, Kailash Goryantal speaking to reporters. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Enraged by his exclusion from the list of ministers from Maharashtra, Congress MLA from the Jalna Assembly seat, Kailash Goryantal stated that he will resign from the party along with his supporters. "My supporters and I have decided to submit our resignation letters to the state party president. I have been elected as the MLA for the third time and I work for my people. Still, I have not been made a minister," Gorantyal told reporters here.

"I will meet Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Balasaheb Thorat and submit my resignation from party posts. Party members of the Jalna Municipal Council, Zilla Parishad will also submit their resignations along with me," he added. Gorantyal has won from the Jalna Assembly seat in 1999, 2009 and 2019 elections.

Earlier, reports of Shiv Sena leader Abdul Sattar offering to step down from his post in the Cabinet had also surfaced. Sattar had, however, said that he would hold talks with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and accept the latter's decision as final. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

Taking steps for smooth functioning of branches on Jan 8: Syndicate Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-NFL-Watson rallies Texans to overtime wild card playoff win over Bills

Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson escaped an almost certain sack to set up Kaimi Fairbairns game-winning 28-yard field goal as the Texans beat the Buffalo Bills 22-19 in overtime in a classic AFC wild card playoff game on Saturday. Watson ...

Jazz pull away from Magic to win 5th straight

Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, and the Utah Jazz used a 22-8 run over the first half of the fourth quarter to beat the Orlando Magic, 109-96, Saturday at Amway Center. Mitchells effort, which included 14-of-21 shooting from the floor an...

Data to be collected in May 2020 to update National Population Register in Bihar: Sushil Modi

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Saturday said a decision has been taken to update the National Population Register NPR and collection of data will be carried out from May 15 to 28 in the state. A decision has been taken to ...

UPDATE 1-Australian firefighters get brief reprieve as death toll rises

Fire threats eased in parts of southeastern Australia on Sunday after a horror day of blazes that killed one man and injured four firefighters, but authorities warned several fires were still burning at emergency levels and hot weather was ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020