Trump warns will hit Iran harder than ever before if US attacked
President Donald Trump warned Saturday night that the United States would hit Iran harder than ever before if Tehran retaliates to the assassination of one of its top generals.
He tweeted: "If they attack again, which I would strongly advise them not to do, we will hit them harder than they have ever been hit before!" Trump followed up with another tweet, saying the US would use its "brand new beautiful" military equipment "without hesitation" if the Iranians retaliate.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
