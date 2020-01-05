Left Menu
'Serious' cyber attack hits Austrian ministry

  • Vienna
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 17:12 IST
  • Created: 05-01-2020 16:02 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

Austria's foreign ministry has been targeted by a "serious cyber attack", officials said, warning another country could be responsible. The attack, which began Saturday, was continuing on Sunday and "experts say it could last several days," a foreign ministry spokesman told AFP.

The interior and foreign ministries issued a statement about the attack which started shortly before 11.00 pm (2200 GMT) on Saturday. "Due to the gravity and nature of the attack, it cannot be excluded that it is a targeted attack by a state actor," the statement said.

"In the past, other European countries have been the target of similar attacks. Immediate measures have been taken and a "coordination committee" set up, the statement said.

The attack came as Austria's Greens on Saturday gave the go-ahead to a coalition with the country's conservatives at a party congress in Salzburg, removing the last obstacle to the unprecedented alliance. The German government's IT network was hit by a cyber attack in 2018.

Last year the EU adopted powers to punish those outside the bloc who launch cyberattacks that cripple hospitals and banks, sway elections and steal company secrets or funds.

