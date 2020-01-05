Rural polls: AIADMK says its on rebound mode, DMK prides as

A war of words has broken out between the AIADMK and DMK over the outcome of recent rural local body elections as the ruling party slammed the latter for claiming a 'huge' win and asserted that it has recovered lost ground compared to its rout in 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Alleging irregularities and repressive measures by the ruling dispensation in the conduct of polls and negligence by the State Election Commission, DMK chief M K Stalin said despite such factors "Tamil Nadu's rural people gave the DMK and its allies a massive victory." Writing to cadres in party organ 'Murasoli,' following his late father and party patriarch M Karunanidhi's style, Stalin said the people's verdict was a prelude to the "ushering in of a good regime tomorrow." The DMK president was appaerently referring to State Assembly elections due next May and his confidence of wresting power from AIADMK.

Addressing cadres here at a party event on Sunday, the Dravidian party top leader said while his party won 2100 ward member seats in panchayat unions, the AIADMK could manage only 1781. "The difference was 319 seats. Is this an equal victory ?. The DMK bagged 243 district panchayat seats and AIADMK got 214 and the gap is 29 seats. Which is more ? he asked.

Stalin hit out at a section of media for calling the poll results an "equal win," for the Dravidian majors and exuded confidence that his party was in for a huge victory next year in Assembly elections. The AIADMK, however, mocked at the arch rival saying it has suffered a huge setback after winning 38 of the total 39 Lok Sabha seats.

On the contrary, AIADMK daily 'Namadu Puratchithalaivi Amma,' said the ruling party has been witnessing a rebound electorally after it faced debacle in Parliamentary polls. Seeking to buttress its claim, the AIADMK organ said the DMK, which bragged about winning as many as 37 Lok Sabha seats in May could succeed in Vellore Parliamentary constituency only by a slim margin of less than 9,000 votes in August.

Polls were held to 38 LS seats in May and election to Vellore seat was deferred. In May last, while DMK front had won 37, only the Theni segment landed in AIADMK's kitty. In August 2019, election to Vellore LS seat was held and it was won by the DMK.

The ruling party mouthpiece said two months after the Vellore poll, the AIADMK went on to wrest Vikravandi Assembly constituency from DMK and Nanguneri seat from its ally Congress (October, 2019). Now, the results to polls to rural civic bodies in 27 districts held on December 27 and 30, "show that the DMK has suffered a huge setback." The main opposition has apparently lost the extent of support it enjoyed in the Lok Sabha polls, the AIADMK said.

Also, the AIADMK daily hit out at DMK president Stalin saying he could not brook the rise of the ruling party after its setback in LS polls. Immediately after the civic poll results, the ruling party had said that it was regaining the "love and support" of the people after being routed in Lok Sabha polls.

According to the updated results made available by the TN State Election Commission for rural civic elections, out of the total 515 district panchayat ward members seats, the AIADMK and DMK have won 214 and 243 respectively. AIADMK's allies BJP and DMDK have won seven and three district seats. PMK, also a ruling party ally won 16 seats.

DMK's allies Congress won 15, CPI seven and CPI(M) two and others won six district seats. Together with their allies, the tally of AIADMK and DMK in districts stood at 240 and 267 respectively.

As regards Union council ward member seats, of the total 5090 seats results are known for 5087 of them. AIADMK won 1,781 seats, its partners PMK 224, BJP 85, DMDK 99. DMK bagged 2100 segments, its allies Congress, 132, CPI won 62, CPI (M) 33 and others got 571 seats.

Results for two segments in districts and three seats in unions have been withheld. Elections to rural local bodies were held on December 27 and 30, 2019 in 27 districts of Tamil Nadu.

Polls to local bodies in rural areas of Kancheepuram, Chengelpet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Ranipettai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts are expected alongside urban local elections later..

