Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Iran to finalise its next nuclear step on Sunday - IRNA

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 18:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 18:02 IST
UPDATE 1-Iran to finalise its next nuclear step on Sunday - IRNA
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Iran will decide on Sunday about its next step to further roll back its commitments to a 2015 nuclear deal with major powers, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman was quoted as saying, days after the U.S. killing of top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.

President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the 2015 agreement between Tehran and six major powers in 2018 and reimpoised sanctions on Iran that have crippled its economy. Hostilities between the countries escalated sharply after Friday's U.S. drone attack in Baghdad that killed Soleimani. "Tonight, there will be a very important meeting to decide about our next nuclear step and the implementation of the deal ... considering the recent threats (by America) it should be underlined that in politics, all developments and threats are linked to each other," spokesman Abbas Mousavi was quoted as saying by state news agency IRNA.

In reaction to the U.S. policy of "maximum pressure" since Trump pulled out of the nuclear agreement, Iran has gradually distanced itself from the deal, under which Tehran undertook to curb its nuclear activity in exchange for a lifting of many international sanctions. Iran has warned that it will further decrease its commitments if European parties to the agreement fail to shield Tehran's economy from U.S. penalties.

In November, Iran gave Britain, France and Germany a third 60-day deadline to salvage the deal or face a further decrease of Iran's commitments to nuclear pact. (

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Nitish Rana, pacers put Delhi on top against Punjab

Nitish Rana made a gritty 92 before pacers reduced Punjab to 44 for four in their second innings to put Delhi in a strong position on day three of their Ranji Trophy match here on Sunday. Not many gave Delhi a chance against table leaders P...

1,294 minors died by suicide in Delhi in last five years: Police to SC

A total of 1,294 minors killed themselves in the national capital in the past five years, the Delhi police informed the Supreme Court in response to a plea seeking effective implementation of a public health programme for prevention of suic...

Shah leads BJP's door-to-door campaign on CAA

BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday led the partys door-to-door 10-day campaign to spread awareness about the Citizenship Amendment Act with top party leaders reaching out to people across the country, amid a wave of protests against the cont...

Ponting not in favour of four-day Tests

Australia batting great Ricky Ponting on Sunday opposed ICCs idea to make Test cricket a four-day affair, saying he is not keen on changing somethings thats not really badly broken. The ICC is considering introducing four-day Tests during t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020