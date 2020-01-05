Left Menu
RLSP to form human chain on education & employment on Jan 24

  • Patna
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 18:37 IST
RLSP chief and former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha on Sunday announced that his party will form a "human chain" on January 24 on the twin issues of education and employment across the state. Talking to reporters here at party office, Kushwaha said that the party has decided to form a human chain keeping in mind the issues of education and employment as the twin issues have become problems in the state.

The education system of Bihar has become "bad to worse" under Nitish Kumar government regime in past 15 years and so is the case with the issue of dealing with the problem of migration from Bihar to other states in search of jobs, said Kushwaha. The party's human chain programme - which will be held on former Bihar CM and veteran socialist leader Karpoori Thakur's birth anniversary on January 24 - will be carried out with the slogan of "Hame Chahiye Shiksha aur Rozgar, isliye Maanav Kataar", the former Union minister said.

"We have decided to form a human chain once again on January 24 on the twin issues of education and employment. The human chain will be organised outside the government school where parents and local people would congregate to show their solidarity for half an hour between 11:30 to 12 noon on the two issues," Kushwaha said.

The RLSP chief said that he would make the two issues a big agenda in the state assembly elections scheduled to be held later this year. Kushwaha, when he was a member of Narendra Modi government, had formed a human chain on January 30, 2018 to spread awareness among the people regarding educational reforms and importance of various provisions of Right to Education Act.

Kushwaha, however, termed as "misuse of public money" the Nitish Kumar government's decision to organise a "human chain" on January 19 in support of prohibition and climate change and against dowry and child marriage. On Kumar's announcement that this year's human chain will break the past record, RLSP leader said that Kumar's 2017 human chain on prohibition could be termed as "OK" as it was participated by all parties while the 2018 human chain formed against dowry and child marriage was a "big flop" and he is talking of breaking past records.

JD(U) is trying to deflect people's attention by coming out with a poster comparing its (NDA's) 15 years versus RJD's 15 years, he said, adding that instead of making comparisons, Kumar should rather tell people about his actual achievements. Kushwaha asked Kumar to tell the people whether his government could pull the state out of BIMARU tag.

The RLSP chief said Kumar always says that opposition wears spectacle made of "tin" and that's why they (opposition parties) could not see the development taking place in the state. "If it is so, then which kind of spectacle the Niti Aayog has put on as the recent Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) survey, put Bihar at the bottom in all respects... Niti Aayog is an institution under the Central government which is supported by Kumar's JD(U)," Kushwaha questioned..

