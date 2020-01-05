BJP trying to justify CAA by politicising attack on Nanakana Sahib: Jakhar

Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on Sunday claimed that the BJP government was trying to justify its "draconian" Citizenship Amendment Law by politicising the attack on Sri Nankana Sahib. He said the Union government must refrain from politicising the sensitive issue and instead it should follow in the footsteps of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh who has asked Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to intervene immediately in the matter.

Jakhar said that instead of politicking on the matter, which is concerned with the psyche of Sikhs, the Centre must take up this matter with the Pakistani government for its immediate resolution. He said that Sri Nankana Sahib was a pious place for the entire humanity, Sikhs in particular, adding that politicisation of this unfortunate incident was a reflection of the BJP's myopic outlook.

Jakhar asked the Union government to use its diplomatic relations with the neighbouring country to ensure the safety of religious places in Pakistan. He said that the matter was concerned with the emotions of the Sikhs and "it was unfortunate that the BJP-led government was trying to justify its draconian Citizenship Amendment Act by politicising this incident".

Slamming the BJP government, he said that it was unfortunate that by shedding crocodile tears on this issue BJP was trying to justify the Citizenship Act which was framed in contrast to the basic spirit of the Indian constitution. He said that it was high time that the Pakistani government be asked to ensure the severest punishment for the perpetrators of the heinous incident at Sri Nankana Sahib.

Jakhar said that the psyche of the Sikhs has been bruised with this incident but the manner in which Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has reacted on it has further disappointed the Sikhs. He said that linking of this incident with the Citizenship Act by BJP was reflection of its communal outlook and hatred for the minorities, adding that it was shameful that the BJP was trying to use the feelings of Sikhs for marketing the draconian law.

He said Sikhs were not a political currency of any political party, which the BJP could utilise for its vested interests. Jakhar said that in order to hide its sin the BJP was doing theatrics on the unfortunate incident.

