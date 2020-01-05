BJP launches door-to-door campaign over CAA in MP

The BJP started a campaign to drum up support for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, saying it was aimed at dispelling the "misinformation" spread by the opposition. Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said at a meeting in Morena district that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ushered in rapid development in the country, and the Congress was resorting to protests against the CAA because it has no other issue left.

Launching a door-to-door campaign at Arera Colony in Bhopal, state BJP chief Rakesh Singh said the Congress and the entire opposition was spreading misinformation against the CAA. In Indore, veteran BJP leader and former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and MP BJP organizational general secretary Suhas Bhagat took part in the campaign.

Leader of Opposition in the MP Assembly Gopal Bhargava met Muslim families in the Garhakota Bazar area. The Congress was spreading lies that the law was against Muslims, but the CAA does not mention Indian Muslims, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.