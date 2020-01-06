EC to announce Delhi poll schedule on Monday
The Election Commission will announce the poll schedule for Delhi on Monday.
The commission has convened a press conference at 3.30 pm to announce the election schedule.
The term of the 70-member Delhi Assembly is ending on February 22 and a new House has to be constituted before that.
