EC to announce Delhi poll schedule on Monday

The Election Commission will announce the poll schedule for Delhi on Monday.

The commission has convened a press conference at 3.30 pm to announce the election schedule.

The term of the 70-member Delhi Assembly is ending on February 22 and a new House has to be constituted before that.

