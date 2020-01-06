Iran's enrichment decision could trigger end of nuclear deal - Germany
Iran's announcement on Sunday that it would abandon limitations on enriching uranium could be the first step towards the end of a 2015 nuclear deal with six major powers, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday.
"We will definitely talk to Iran again. What has been announced is, however, not consistent with the agreement," Maas told Deutschlandfunk radio, adding that German, French and British officials would discuss the situation on Monday.
"(The situation) has not got easier, and this could be the first step to the end of this agreement, which would be a big loss so we will weigh this up very, very responsibly now." (Writing by Paul Carrel; editing by Thomas Seythal)
