PM Modi, Tharman Shanmugaratnam satisfied at rapid pace of relations

Mr. Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies, Singapore called on Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today.

Prime Minister welcomed Mr. Shanmugaratnam to India and extended his warm wishes on the occasion of New Year to Mr. Shanmugaratnam and through him to Mr. Lee Hsien Loong, Prime Minister of Singapore.

Prime Minister and Mr. Shanmugaratnam expressed satisfaction at the rapid pace of bilateral relations. They discussed several matters of mutual interest in the sphere of economic cooperation, including infrastructure, skills, India-Singapore Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA), and the digital economy. Mr. Shanmugaratnam lauded Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's leadership in the social transformation of India and in encouraging the digital economy.

Prime Minister also expressed his desire to strengthen further cooperation between India and Singapore in the areas of infrastructure, tourism, digital payment systems, innovation, and governance.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.