Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong ready for Delhi polls, confident of forming govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 21:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 21:17 IST
Cong ready for Delhi polls, confident of forming govt

Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra on Monday said his party was prepared to face the upcoming Assembly polls, while asserting that it will get a majority and form the government in the national capital. The 70-member Delhi Assembly will go to polls on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11, the Election Commission announced on Monday.

The campaign committee chairman of the Congress, Kirti Azad, said the party was ready to run an "aggressive" campaign in the run-up to the elections. "Congress will get a majority and form the government on its own. The tide is turning in our favour due to the hollow promises of the AAP and the BJP," Chopra said.

Azad said the Congress will try to corner the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) by comparing the erstwhile Sheila Dikshit regime and the current government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital. "We are prepared and will run an aggressive campaign, which will compare the works done by the Congress under (former chief minister) Sheila Dikshit and the current Kejriwal government in Delhi," Azad said.

The Congress will question the AAP and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the condition of schools, hospitals and regularisation of unauthorized colonies in the national capital, he added. The grand old party has suffered a series of electoral defeats in Delhi, starting with the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. It drew a blank in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls as well as in the 2015 Delhi Assembly election.

The parliamentary polls held last year offered a silver lining to the party as under the leadership of late Dikshit, Congress candidates pushed the nominees of the ruling AAP on to the third place in five of the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital. The Congress managed to improve its vote share, although it failed to win any seat. The party got over 22 per cent votes, which was considerably higher than the over-18 per cent votes polled by the AAP.

"We have been on the election mode for the last few weeks, holding 'Halla Bol' rallies, protests and demonstrations across Delhi, not only to expose the failures and falsehood of the BJP and AAP governments, but also to highlight the achievements of the Congress governments headed by Sheila Dikshit," Chopra said. The Delhi Congress president has already announced that the party will provide relief to people consuming up to 600 units of electricity in Delhi per month. He has also promised to raise the welfare pension amount to up to Rs 5,000 per month.

The party has also asserted that it will not implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Delhi if it comes to power. Ajay Maken, the head of the party's manifesto committee for the Delhi polls said on Sunday that it will be a major election promise of the Congress.

The Delhi Congress has set up a "war room" to connect with party leaders, workers and candidates in all the 70 Assembly constituencies. Chief spokesperson of the Delhi Congress Mukesh Sharma said the process of candidate selection was underway.

"Winnability will be the prime criterion for ticket distribution," he said. The "war room" at the Delhi Congress office has been operationalized, connecting all the 70 constituencies.

Ward-level committees of the party have been constituted and Congress workers will step up campaigning from Tuesday, Sharma said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

India lodges strong protest with Pakistan over Nankan Sahib attack, Sikh youth killing in Peshawar

India on Monday lodged a strong protest with Pakistan over the recent acts of vandalism and desecration at the revered Nankana Sahib Gurdwara and the targeted killing of a Sikh youth in Peshawar. Acting Pakistan High Commissioner Syed Haide...

Jaishankar holds discussion with Jordan, Qatar FMs on regional issues

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held discussions over regional issues with his Jordanian and Qatari counterparts Ayman Safadi and Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani respectively.Thank FM AymanHsafadi of Jordan for our conversation to...

Number of Tanzanians applying for e-passports increases as deadline looms

As the deadline for use of old passports looms this month, the number of Tanzanians applying for electronic passports has drastically increased to an average of 1,200 applications from between 300 and 400 per day.The Commissioner-General of...

Responded to PCR calls, law & order situation professionally: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police on Monday rejected charges of reaching the JNU campus late despite several pleas by the students union, asserting that they responded to PCR calls and law-and-order situation professionally to bring things under control. Un...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020