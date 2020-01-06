Left Menu
Development News Edition

Support protests against CAA, NRC but not bandh: Mamata

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 22:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 22:26 IST
Support protests against CAA, NRC but not bandh: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she was all in favour of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, but her party will not resort to the "cheap politics" of bandhs. The Left parties had on December 26 last year called for a nationwide strike on January 8 and a seven-day protest from January 1 against the CAA, National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Banerjee, speaking at an administrative meeting in Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas district, said she will not back any bandh, as it causes trouble for people and loss to the exchequer. Later in the day, while talking to reporters at Gangasagar, Banerjee said the Trinamool Congress has been protesting against the CAA, NRC and the NPR, but it is against the call for strike, as it is "cheap politics".

"We are not in favour of bandh, but extend our support to the issues for which the strikes are called. We will continue our protests but don't support cheap politics. "Why should we call a bandh when the country is going through an economic disaster and unemployment is increasing," the CM said.

Ten central trade unions on Monday said around 25 crore people will participate in a nationwide strike on January 8 to protest against the government's "anti-people" policies. Banerjee also asked state government officials to take measures to ensure normalcy on January 8.

Reacting to Banerjee's remarks, Anandi Sahu, senior CPI(M) leader and the state general secretary of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), said that any attempt to foil the strike would be met with resistance. "There is no difference between the economic policies of the the Narendra Modi government and the Mamata Banerjee government, and that is why attempts are being made to foil the strike," Sahu said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Djokovic, Nadal march on with convincing wins at ATP Cup

Novak Djokovic braved extreme humidity to beat tricky French opponent Gael Monfils 6-3 6-2 and later helped Serbia win the doubles as they progressed at the inaugural ATP Cup team event in Brisbane on Monday.Spains world number one Rafa Nad...

JNU professor withdraws from panel citing situation in university

Eminent economist and JNU professor C P Chandrasekhar on Monday said he had withdrawn from the newly-constituted 28-member Standing Committee on Statistics SCES, chaired by former chief statistician Pranob Sen, citing the situation in the u...

Jadavpur University students, police clash in Kolkata

A clash broke out between the students of Jadavpur University and police personnel near Sulekha Mor in Kolkata on Monday during a protest against the violence that took place at Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU in New Delhi. In a video of th...

More than 3 lakh 'ghost children' identified in Assam govt schools

Over three lakh children have been identified as ghost children who were registered in the erstwhile Congress government in Assam to embezzle public money. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was informed that more than 3 lakh 12 thousa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020