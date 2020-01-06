Congress leader Thorat slams BJP over JNU violence

Maharashtra Congress president and state minister Balasaheb Thorat on Monday hit at the BJP over the violence inside the JNU campus in New Delhi. He called the BJP "power hungry" which is now "baying for the blood of students".

Thorat's statement came in the backdrop of violence in the JNU, where masked goons attacked students, teachers and also damaged property inside the campus on Sunday night. It is very evident who is behind the brutal attack on the JNU students. The power hungry BJP is now baying for the blood of these students.

The BJP, who is known to stoop to any level to be in power, is now targetting students in the dead of night, the Congress leader alleged. Thorat alleged such an attack could not have taken take place without the support of the government.

Such a dastardly attack could not have taken place without the support of the government. It has been carried out by ABVP goons. We condemn the attack and demand a strong action against the perpetrators, he said. "The Congress party stands firmly behind these students. Beating up students so brutally is an indication of authoritarian regime," said the state Congress president.

He said the BJP is trying to "destroy the future of the country" for political gains. "A similar attack was carried out by police in Jamia Millia Islamia university (during anti-citizenship law protest) a fortnight back.

