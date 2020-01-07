U.S. considering additional sanctions on Venezuela -special envoy

The United States is looking at additional sanctions to put pressure on the Venezuelan government, the U.S. special envoy said on Monday after Venezuela's ruling Socialist party moved to install a new head of Congress.

Elliott Abrams, envoy for Venezuela, told reporters that Washington also was looking at new measures to support Democrats in Venezuela, a day after armed troops blocked opposition legislators, including their leader Juan Guaido, from entering parliament.

