PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 7
- Boris Johnson adviser under fire for praise of Hungary's Viktor Orban https://on.ft.com/37RBitd - News Corp to sell UK video ad company Unruly https://on.ft.com/2Fs4QRS
- Labour sets rules for 3-month leadership contest https://on.ft.com/2QV9bCx Overview
- Britain's Labour Party has criticised Prime Minister Boris Johnson's social justice adviser Tim Montgomerie for his praise of Hungary's authoritarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his suggestion that the two leaders shared a populist agenda. - Rupert Murdoch-controlled media group News Corp has decided to sell its video advertising platform Unruly to Tremor International Ltd in a non-cash deal.
- Labour's ruling national executive committee agreed to begin on Tuesday a three-month contest to find its new leader after Jeremy Corbyn decided to step down following the party's defeat in December's general elections.
