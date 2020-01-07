TMC wins no-confidence motion against civic body chairman

The no-confidence motion moved on Tuesday by Trinamool Congress councillors against Bhatpara Municipality chairman and BJP leader Sourav Singh was passed by a margin of 19-0, a West Bengal minister said. "A no-trust vote was held on Tuesday afternoon and we won it by a margin of 19-0. The BJP councillors didn't paricipate in the proceedings," state food and supplies minister Jyotipriyo Mullick said.

Currently, Bhatpara Municipality, which comprises 35 wards, has an effective strength of 32. The Calcutta High Court had on Monday ruled that the civic body councillors would meet on Tuesday to move a no- confidence motion against Singh..

