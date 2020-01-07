Amb. Mubea meets Elaine Bannon, Matt Potter to discuss projects within Rombo

H.E Amb. Michael Mubea received Elaine Bannon of Light of Maasai and Matt Potter of Kedington at the embassy this morning to discuss the various projects they are undertaking in the Rombo Region of Kajiado County. Their work spans over 10 years of projects within Rombo, building schools and health centers.

The light of Maasai is a not for profit charitable organization striving to alleviate poverty and hardship of every life among the population of Rombo.

(With Inputs from APO)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.