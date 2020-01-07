Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amit Shah talks about PM Modi's life while releasing 'Karmayoddha Granth' book

All these qualities have been personified by Shri Narendra Modi", said Union Minister for Home Affairs, Shri Amit Shah while releasing the book ‘Karmayoddha Granth’, on the life of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, in New Delhi today.

Amit Shah talks about PM Modi's life while releasing 'Karmayoddha Granth' book
Shri Shah said that the Modi government has worked in the direction of destroying stereotypes - Neta vs Babu, Rural vs Urban development and Industrial vs Agricultural development. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

"A 'Karmayoddha' is a man with a beating heart for people, a statesman, a hard taskmaster, an able administrator and an ideal leader who leads by example. All these qualities have been personified by Shri Narendra Modi", said Union Minister for Home Affairs, Shri Amit Shah while releasing the book 'Karmayoddha Granth', on the life of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, in New Delhi today.

Shri Shah talked about the three parts of PM's life starting from the phase of dedicating his life to an ideology; entering politics on the ideals of the Sangathan; and finally, upholding the tenets of Parliamentary Democracy and the Constitution of India to construct an ideal State. Today, PM has transformed into a global leader without accreting anything for himself. Shri Narendra Modi is the epitome of selfless service to the Nation, he said.

Talking about the journey of his life, Home Minister said that Modiji saw a childhood devoid of luxury, full of poverty, disadvantages, and neglect from society transformed into a leader who dedicated his life to the welfare of the people, without keeping any ill-feeling for anyone in the society. He further said that Modiji resurrected the Gujarat BJP organization from scratch and transformed it into a living organism that brought an ideology which was dedicated to service of the people into party politics, Shri Shah added.

The Home Minister narrated the challenges faced by Shri Modi, from natural calamities to social upheavals, while he was the CM of Gujarat and how he surmounted each one of them to transform the state by creating the 'Gujarat model', an example of equitable development and growth. Shri Modi laid the foundation of the New India based on 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', from Gujarat. He brought the concept of 'Jan Samvad' in good governance, which was above partisan politics. The people of India recognized the Gujarat model of development and chose Modiji as the fit candidate to lead the Nation.

Shri Shah noted that the Modi government inherited a governance setup that was plagued with the corruption of more than Rs. 12 lakh crores and from 2014, corruption worth not even a penny was allowed to take place in this government. On the other hand, he recounted the initiatives taken by Modi government for 60 crore poor people of the country and said that in the last 5 years, 13 crore people got LPG connections, 99% of homes got electricity, almost every household has toilets and Universal health care worth Rs. 5 lakhs under Ayushman Bharat benefitting 50 crore people, among others. Working on the Antyodaya ideology, the Modi government is committed to giving houses for everyone by 2022 and piped drinking water for everyone by 2024, he added.

Shri Shah said that the Modi government has worked in the direction of destroying stereotypes - Neta vs Babu, Rural vs Urban development and Industrial vs Agricultural development. This government has ensured equitable growth and development in all sectors, he added.

Talking about building a strong image of India globally, Shri Shah said that Modiji revamped India's Foreign policy and National Security policy by delinking the two. India emerged as a strong Nation on the global front while making its stance clear that India would not take attacks on itself lying down. India has emerged as a global power by taking bold decisions, including removal of Article 370, 35A in J&K, bringing Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, resolution of Ram Mandir issue, criminalizing Triple Talaq, conducting surgical strikes and Balakote airstrikes, which nobody dared in last 70 years, he said.

The Home Minister talked about the three curses of Indian politics that Modiji removed after 2014 which included appeasement politics, casteism, and nepotism. He said that this government works on efficiency and by keeping the welfare of the people as the guiding principle, rather than vote bank politics. India has for long not seen a leader before Shri Modi taking strong decisions, in the interest of the Nation and its people, without fearing the backlash. He has also worked to bring recognition to Indian languages mainly Hindi around the world, Shri Shah concluded.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

Ajeet Agarwal to continue to hold additional charge of REC CMD till retirement

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Russia's Putin makes rare visit to Syria, meets Assad

Russian President Vladimir Putin is visiting Syria where he has held talks with his Syrian counterpart, Bashar al-Assad, in Damascus, Syrian state media and Russias Interfax said on Tuesday.It marks Putins first trip to Syria since he visit...

UPDATE 2-Russia's VTB sues Mozambique over loan in $2 bln debt scandal

Russian bank VTB issuing a Mozambique state-owned company over 535 million it extended as part a series of loans now at the center of a 2 billion debt scandal. An online court filing dated Dec. 23 shows VTB has lodged a lawsuit in Britains ...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow set to open flat as Iran tensions ease

The SP 500 and the Dow were on track to open largely flat on Tuesday in the absence of fresh escalation in the standoff between the United States and Iran, while the Nasdaq was set to get a boost from positive corporate updates from chipmak...

Bajaj Finance Limited launches industry-first Systematic Deposit Plan

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investing arm of Bajaj Finserv, has launched Systematic Deposit plan - a monthly savings plan, for those looking to invest in Fixed Deposit through small monthly savings.Starting at just Rs. 5000 per m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020