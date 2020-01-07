U.S. ready to finish any war started with Iran -Defense Secretary

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Tuesday told CNN that the United States wants to de-escalate the current tensions with Iran, but the country is ready to finish any war that could be started.

"We are not looking to start a war with Iran but we are prepared to finish one," he said. "What we'd like to see is the situation de-escalated."

