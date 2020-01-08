Left Menu
Development News Edition

QR code facility for voters will be in 11 assembly constituencies: Delhi CEO

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 00:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 00:36 IST
QR code facility for voters will be in 11 assembly constituencies: Delhi CEO

Electors can carry smart phones at polling stations in 11 assembly constituencies for accessing QR codes from the voters' helpline app in case they have not brought the voters' slip to the booth, officials said on Tuesday. Delhi has 70 Assembly constituencies and one constituency in each of the 11 districts will have this tech-driven facility.

"In polling stations in these 11 constituencies, voters who have not been able to bring voters' slip but have a phone, can download the QR code from the voters' helpline app. And that can then be used to scan before allowing them to proceed toward the polling compartment. Phones will be kept outside the compartment," Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh told reporters. If phones are compliant with the app or there is some issue in downloading the QR code or there is network issue, then the phone would not be allowed, but would have to be deposited at a locker kept at a little before the polling compartment area, Singh said.

There are 13,750 polling booths located at 2,689 locations across Delhi. Over 1.46 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the February 8 election, according to the final electoral roll published.

There are a total of 1,46,92,136 voters -- 80,55,686 males, 66,35,635 females and 815 belonging to third gender -- in the final voters' list. As compared to the final voters list in 2019, the number of voters in Delhi has increased by 9.96 lakh in the final roll of 2020 (up to January 1), he said.

The number of voters in various categories include overseas voters (489), service voters (11,556), voters in age group 18-19 years (2,08,883) and aged above 80 years (2,05,035). The number of differently-abled voters are 55,823 and all facilities will be given to them like the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Singh said.

The number of vulnerable polling stations are 72, number of critical polling stations stand at 3,209, officials said. Postal ballot facility will be provided to 'absentee voters' -- senior citizens ages above 80 and with disability -- at their homes, officials said. PTI KND

HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Muthoot finance company MD injured in attack in Kerala

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

Intel's Mobileye demos autonomous car equipped only with cameras, no other sensors

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Trump says will obey international law on targeting cultural sites

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he would obey international law on avoiding targeting cultural sites in military attacks, walking back a threat he made to Iran days earlier.Trump on Saturday said the United States has targeted 5...

UPDATE 2-Boeing now recommends 737 MAX simulator training for pilots before flight resumption

Boeing Co said on Tuesday it was recommending that airline pilots undergo simulator training before they resume flying the 737 MAX, a shift from its previous position that pilots only needed computer-based training on new software following...

UPDATE 1-Senate Republicans back plan to set up Trump impeachment trial rules

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he had enough support from his fellow Republicans to set the rules for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, dealing a blow to Democrats efforts to call new witnesses against...

WRAPUP 11-At least 56 killed in crush at general's funeral as Iran vows revenge on US

At least 56 people were killed in a stampede as tens of thousands of mourners packed streets for the funeral of a slain Iranian military commander in his hometown on Tuesday, forcing his burial to be delayed by several hours.General Qassem ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020