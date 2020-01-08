FIR against BJP Ratlam-Jhabua MP, 61 others for violating Sec 144

An FIR has been registered against 61 BJP leaders, including Ratlam - Jhabua MP Guman Singh Damor for taking out a rally in support of the Citizenship law despite prohibitory orders imposed in the town, police said on Wednesday. Section 144, which restricts the movement of more than four persons, was imposed in Jhabua in the wake of violent incidents that took place during an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act rally. BJP leaders by taking out the rally violated the administrative order.

The FIR was registered on Tuesday and the police booked around 200 to 300 people who participated in the rally, Jhabua SDM said. The BJP leaders and others have been booked under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.