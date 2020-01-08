Maha Assembly passes resolution seeking caste-based Census Mumbai, Jan 7 (PTI)The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution urging the Centrefor a caste-based Censusto find out the population of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) across the country. The resolution was moved suo moto ("on its own") by Speaker Nana Patole and unanimously adopted by the Lower House.

A special one-day session of the state legislature was held to ratify the Constitution Amendment bill, which was passed by Parliament on December 11. "The new Census will be taken up in 2021. There is need for the data of OBC population so that they can be given benefits of development," the Speaker said.

He said many delegations of OBCs have met him demanding such enumeration. "The House can pass a resolution seeking caste-based Censusto find out the OBC population," Patole said.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said the issue can be discussed in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) first and then taken up in the Budget session beginning next month. ParliamentaryAffairs Minister Anil Parab also said that only the business finalised by the BAC for the day should be taken up by the House.

Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said the opposition would support such resolution whenever it is taken up. At this point, Patole saidthat taking up the issue (caste-based Census) next month would be too late.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal of NCP said the demand for a caste-based Censusis long pending. After the Speaker read out the resolution, the House passed it by a voice vote.

The Assembly has total 288 members..

