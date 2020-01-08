Left Menu
PM Netanyahu warns of 'crushing blow' if Iran attacks Israel

  Jerusalem
  Updated: 08-01-2020 18:31 IST
  Created: 08-01-2020 18:18 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netnayhu on Wednesday warned arch-enemy Iran that his country would inflict a "crushing blow" on Tehran if it is attacked following the US killing a top Iranian general. Netanyahu's statement came as Iran launched over a dozen ballistic missiles targeting at least two bases in Iraq where the US military and coalition forces' are stationed, in revenge for the killing of the commander of Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards, General Qasem Soleimani, in a US drone strike on Friday, which was ordered by President Donald Trump.

"We're standing steadfast against those who seek to kill us. We're standing with determination and with force.Whoever tries to attack us will suffer a crushing blow in return," Netanyahu said at a conference in Jerusalem's The Begin Heritage Center. Describing the assassinated Iranian commander, Soleimani, as "terrorist in chief", the Israeli Prime Minister congratulated US President Donald Trump for eliminating him by "acting swiftly, boldly and resolutely".

"Qassem Soleimani was responsible for the death of countless innocent people. He destabilised many countries. For decades, he sowed fear and misery and anguish. And he was planning much worse," Netanyahu said. "President Trump should be congratulated for acting swiftly, boldly and resolutely against this terrorist-in-chief, who was the architect and driver of Iran's campaign of carnage and terror throughout the Middle East and throughout the world," he added.

The Israeli leader also stressed that the region is split between radical Islamists and the moderate forces with the "State of Israel is the anchor of stability in these stormy waters". "Many leaders in the Middle East agree with what I am saying," he emphasised.

Netanyahu also reiterated his country's complete support for the US in its ongoing military confrontation with Iran. "It's very important to say that Israel stands completely beside the US," Netanyahu said, adding,"America has no better friend than Israel, and Israel has no better friend than America".

Iranian military officials have threatened to attack Israel and even turning Israeli cities "to dust" in the wake of the US military operation in which Soleimani was killed.

