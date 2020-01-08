Left Menu
Development News Edition

Strike evokes mixed response in Tripura

  • PTI
  • |
  • Agartala
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 20:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 20:29 IST
Strike evokes mixed response in Tripura

Stray incidents of violence were reported from some areas of Tripura on Wednesday during the strike called by trade unions which evoked a mixed response in the BJP-ruled state. Attendance in most state government offices including the civil secretariat was normal, but banks and financial institutions were mostly closed.

Fewer vehicles plied on the roads and many shops and markets were closed. Additional Director General of Police, Rajiv Singh said, no major incident of violence was reported in the state but a clash took place at Kailashahar in Unakoti district.

Unakoti, Superintendent of Police, Lucky Chauhan said a clash broke out in Kailashshar this morning when pro-strike activists tried to stop three lorries from entering the township. The strikers clashed with the people opposing the bandh. Around 130 people were detained including 75 from CPI(M) and 55 from BJP during the scuffle, the SP said, adding that they were later released.

BJP leaders including MP Pratima Bhowmik, MLA Dilip Das and others walked on the streets in the capital city and urged people to continue with their daily activities. Speaking to reporters Bhowmik claimed that trade union strike had no effect in Tripura.

"There is no bandh here. People have rejected bandh in Tripura", Bhowmik said. Opposition leader and CPI(M) politburo member Manik Sarkar visited some Left trade union and party offices which were allegedly ransacked or burnt on Tuesday night.

After visiting a party local committee office at Dhaleswar here, which was set on fire on Tuesday night, Sarkar said, "Such incidents have now happened in the chief ministers constituency as well ... I would not say anything more now". The CPI(M) and other Left parties claimed that the strike was total in Tripura despite attempts to disturb it.

"We didnt hold any picketing today. We campaigned against the BJP government for its misrule for the last three days and common people spontaneously supported the bandh", former Tripura Transport minister and president of the state unit of CITU, Manik Dey told reporters. The strike has been called by trade unions INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, UTUC, along with various sectoral independent federations and associations.

Their demands include a minimum pension of Rs 6,000 for everyone, minimum support price (MSP) for farmers and adequate supply of ration to people..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-With legislation threatened, Trump administration to brief Congress on Iran crisis

Trump administration officials will brief the U.S. Congress on Wednesday on the killing of an Iranian commander that has sparked a new Middle East crisis, as Democrats push for legislation to rein in the presidents ability to launch a war. ...

Earmark 10% budget in all departments for promotion of tribal affairs: J&K Lt Governor

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu on Wednesday directed the finance department to earmark a minimum of 10 per cent of the budget in all departments for the promotion of tribal affairs. The Lt Governor passed the direction while review...

UPDATE 1-U.S. imposes sanctions on South Sudanese vice president

The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions South Sudanese First Vice President Taban Deng Gai, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement, in Washingtons latest move to pressure the countrys politicians to form a unity governmen...

Paulo makes impressive comeback, day of gains for Hero MotoSports

Leaving behind the stage-three setback, Paulo Goncalves showed his class by finishing fourth in the fourth stage of the Dakar Rally for Hero MotoSports Rally Team, here Wednesday. The stage 4 of the rally today moved from Neom towards the n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020