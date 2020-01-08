Left Menu
Development News Edition

UAE says not affected in US, Iran tensions

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 21:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 21:29 IST
UAE says not affected in US, Iran tensions

Tehran, Jan 8 (AP) The United Arab Emirates is seeking to allay concerns it has been impacted or is a target in tensions between its ally the United States and its regional neighbour Iran. The Foreign Ministry on Wednesday said tensions in the region “will not affect citizens, residents or visitors.” It stressed that sectors across the country are operating normally.

Also Wednesday, the financial and tourist hub of Dubai said rumours being circulated regarding security threats targeting the emirate are fake and haven't been issued from any official Iranian government source. The UAE, which has supported maximum pressure on Iran, has called for de-escalation.

US President Donald Trump faces one of the greatest tests of his presidency now that Iran has launched ballistic missiles at two Iraqi bases housing US troops. It was Iran's most brazen assault on America since the 1979 seizing of the US Embassy in Tehran. Iran's missile strikes were in retaliation for last week's American drone strike that killed Iran's top general. Trump huddled with his national security advisers to weigh a response.

Top Senate Democrats are citing "deep concern" about the lack of information coming from the Trump administration about the Iran operation. Pakistan's prime minister has stressed the need to take immediate steps to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East.

In a Twitter post, Imran Khan added that he is sending his foreign minister to Iran, Saudi Arabia and United States to meet with counterparts. Regional tensions remain high after Iran fired missiles at two bases in Iraq used by US forces in retaliation for the US killing of its top military commander. During a meeting on Wednesday with Oman's minister for religious affairs, the Pakistani leader reiterated that his country will not be part of any conflict in the region.

Also Wednesday, Pakistan's military said the US defense secretary has discussed the Middle East situation with Pakistan's army chief, saying Washington does not want to seek a conflict but will respond forcefully if necessary. Iraq's presidency has condemned Iranian missile strikes on two Iraqi military bases hosting US troops, reiterating its rejection of breaches of Iraq's sovereignty.

Barham Saleh's office also said in a statement that the fate of U.S. troops in Iraq is an internal matter based on legal agreements to combat the Islamic State group. The statement adds that Iraq "has previously declared its refusal to be a starting point for aggression against any country, and also refuses to be a source of threat to any of its neighbors."

The Iraqi prime minister has publicly said U.S. troops must leave after a drone strike killed Iran's top military commander in Baghdad, and parliament has passed a non-binding resolution pushing for withdrawal. NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg has condemned Iran's missile strike against US forces in Iraq, while a NATO official says there were no casualties among the military alliance's personnel in the country.

The Iraqi mission consists of several hundred staff from allied nations and non-NATO countries. In a message to The Associated Press, the NATO official who was not authorized to speak publicly said they were "keeping the situation under close review.”

Meanwhile, in a message posted on Twitter, Stoltenberg urged Iran to refrain from further violence. NATO last week said it had suspended a training mission for Iraqi soldiers after the US killing of top Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani. Stoltenberg said allies remain committed to the training mission in Iraq. (AP) ZH

ZH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Johnson discussed Iran missile strikes with Trump, urged de-escalation - UK spokesman

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to President Donald Trump on Wednesday to discuss Iranian missile attacks on military bases in Iraq housing U.S. troops, Johnsons spokesman said.Trump, who at the weekend threatened to target 52 Ir...

Khelo India Games unearthing young athletes, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said that Khelo India Youth Games have unearthed many young athletes. Khelo India Youth Games KIYG has been incredible at unearthing young talents, who can be groomed to ...

Maradu flats demolition: Filling of explosives completed

Preparations for razing down four multi-storey illegal apartment complexes here entered the final stage with the work on filling explosives in the inter- connected holes drilled in the structures for the purpose being completed on Wednesday...

US President Donald Trump says Iran will never be allowed to have nuclear weapon.

US President Donald Trump says Iran will never be allowed to have nuclear weapon....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020