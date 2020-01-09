Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former Cong MLA Shoaib Iqbal joins AAP

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 19:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 19:13 IST
Former Cong MLA Shoaib Iqbal joins AAP

Former Congress MLA and ex-deputy speaker of Delhi Vidhan Sabha Shoaib Iqbal on Thursday joined the Aam Aadmi Party in presence of Chief Minister and AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. Apart from Iqbal, the five-time MLA from Matia Mahal, two Congress MCD councillors -- Aley Mohammed Iqbal and Sultana Abadi -- also joined the AAP, the party said in a statement.

Being an MLA for five consecutive terms before losing to AAP in 2015, Iqbal has a stronghold in the Matia Mahal constituency in Delhi. He contested and won the 2013 assembly elections from JD(U). His joining the AAP has sparked speculation that he would be fighting the upcoming assembly polls from Matia Mahal constituency.

The assembly elections in Delhi is slated for February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11. Kejriwal said Iqbal and his team will strengthen the work that AAP has done for the poor in Delhi.

"His addition in the party will help take forward the development that AAP always believes in and is devoted to," he said. Iqbal lauded the Kejriwal-led AAP government for its pro-people initiatives and schemes for the welfare of all communities.

"AAP has worked towards the welfare and development of the downtrodden as well as the Dalit communities in Delhi. I have full faith in the strength of the party. It will come back with record breaking win of 70/70 assembly seats," Iqbal said. "I have worked with Arvind Kejriwal ji during his 49-days government in Delhi. His attitude towards work is commendable. I believe people are fed up with the corruption and lies of the BJP, which can be witnessed in the recent elections in states like Jharkhand and Maharashtra," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Objective of visit by envoys to Kashmir is to display measures taken to bring back normalcy: MEA

The government on Thursday said the objective of taking envoys of 15 countries to Kashmir was to help them see the efforts to bring back normalcy in the Valley after abrogation of Article 370 and rejected criticism that the visit is like a...

Minor girl gang-raped in Bihar village, one held

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three residents of her village, who then dumped her in a badly bruised condition on a heap of straw, a police officer said on Thursday. According to Buxar Superintendent of Police Upendranath ...

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to visit India next week

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos will be visiting India next week and is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and officials, besides industry leaders, according to sources. The top executive will also attend SMBhav an event focussi...

CAG submits report on economic sector accounts to Rajasthan govt

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India CAG has submitted its report related to accounts of economic sector to the state government, an official statement said. The report will be tabled in the Rajasthan Assembly.The report is about ac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020