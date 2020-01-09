BJP indulging in polarisation even though economy in alarming state: Cong

Left Menu
  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 20:12 IST
  09-01-2020
The Congress on Thursday said the country's economy was in an alarming state and the BJP government was least bothered about it as it was busy indulging in the politics of polarisation. Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the rate of nominal GDP growth in the country has, after a gap of 42 years, reached dangerously low levels that it last touched in 1978.

"While there is turmoil all over the country on CAA and NRC, we should not forget that today the economic condition is very serious and alarming," Ramesh told reporters. "The Government is least bothered about this situation and has been busy indulging in the politics of polarization. But the reality is that the economic situation is not only grim, it is assuming dangerous proportions," he said.

The Congress leader said the economic crisis in the country, along with the protests and resentment against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens, would be discussed and debated upon during a meeting of the Congress Working Committee on Saturday. He said top party leaders would discuss the issues and evolve the party's strategy at the crucial meeting of the CWC, the highest decision-making body of the grand old party.

Ramesh said there is no fresh investment, no new factories are being set up and farmers and farm labour are feeling the pain of the crisis in the agriculture sector. He also alleged that the states are in poor economic health and "the only reason for this malady is the wrong economic policies and priorities of the Modi Government".

"Though it is a fact that all are agitated in the country on CAA and NRC and the people are raising their voice against polarization, in the midst of all this we should not forget that the economic condition is not only alarming but becoming dangerous. Such a low economic growth has not been recorded during the past 42 years. All these issues shall be deliberated in the CWC meeting," he said. Ramesh said if investment is not flowing in, employment will not be generated and one can understand its results. He also said when the Finance Minister had presented her budget, some estimates on revenue generation were made but that is not happening.

"The Prime Minister should admit today that their economic policies have failed. There is an economic crisis before the country and if the government invites suggestions from the Congress, we will certainly give them. "The government should consult noted economist and former prime minister Manmohan Singh, and find a way out of this economic crisis. The Congress knows what to do and it is there in the party's manifesto. If the prime minister asks us, we will certainly give our suggestions," the Congress leader said.

Ramesh also said that in the next few weeks his party will create awareness among people about the economic situation. "We hope the people will also agitate against the dangerous and bad economic situation in the country," he said. The CWC is meeting on Saturday to discuss the current political situation, including the protests over CAA and NRC and the violence in various campuses including the JNU.

When asked about objectionable posters being shown in some anti-CAA protests, the Congress leader said, "Any poster that is anti-national, any poster that crosses the bounds of decency and legality, the Congress Party is opposed to it. But, there is also a poster, which said 'PM 2.0 is more dangerous than PM 2.5', and I fully subscribe to that." PTI SKC SKC RDM RDM

