Iqbal left Congress fearing he will be denied party ticket in Delhi polls: Sharma

The Delhi Congress, which lost its senior leader Shoaib Iqbal to the AAP on Thursday, claimed that the former MLA switched sides fearing that he would be denied a party ticket for the assembly polls, slated for February 8. Delhi Congress chief spokesperson Mukesh Sharma alleged that Iqbal had been criticising Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over NRC, and now he joined the Aam Aadmi Party fearing that the Congress would not give him a party ticket for the polls.

"This will have no impact in the Congress's prospects in the election and the party has a strong candidate for the Matia Mahal Assembly seat," he said. Sharma claimed that Iqbal had been changing parties since 1993 as earlier he was with the Janata Dal and then joined the JDU when he was denied ticket for elections.

