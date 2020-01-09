BJP holds pro-CAA rally in Jammu

Blaming the Congress for misleading the country by creating misconceptions about the CAA, the BJP on Thursday took out a mega rally in support of the contentious act here. Led by the party's Jammu MP Jugal Kishore Sharma and the general secretary of the state unit Yudhvir Sethi, the rally traversed through the busy streets from Indira Chowk to Pandit Prem Nath Dogra Chowk in the city.

Sharma said following the country's partition in 1947, all great leaders including Mahatma Gandhi had promised the non-Muslim population of neighbouring Islamic nations entry into India if they faced persecution due to their religion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fulfilled the promise made to the members of non-Muslim communities who chose to live in their respective native places in the established Islamic nation of undivided Pakistan, he said at the rally.

"They can move to India and the dispensation will assure them of their dignified life in the Indian territory so this act is the fulfilment of that promise," he said. Sethi said the Congress was deliberately misleading the nation by creating misconceptions about the act and trying to "rip apart" the country's social fabric.

