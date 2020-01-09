Cong asks J&K admin to let political parties carry out 'usual' activities

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) on Thursday asked the administration of the union territory to let the mainstream political parties and its leaders carry out "usual" activities. The JKPCC questioned the efforts of the administration to facilitate only the leaders of the ruling party at the centre or a chosen few on a selective basis, to carry out their activities.

"We ask the government to allow the established mainstream parties and their leaders to carry out the usual political activities to have a meaningful and credible political process in Jammu and Kashmir," the JKPCC said in a statement here. Those from the ruling party are adopting all methods of allurements to influence other valley based mainstream leaders which is a cause of concern, it said.

JKPCC chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said security of the leaders belonging to established political parties must be ensured by the administration. Mainstream leaders are either detained or their security cover has been withdrawn or downgraded... They are not being allowed to carry out party activities, Sharma alleged.

People are wise enough to see through the intentions and efforts behind the political manoeuvrings with the patronage of the administration. They will not get carried away by any political process unless it is meaningful and credible, the JKPCC said.

