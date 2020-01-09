UPDATE 5-French unions battle Macron in make-or-break pension protest

French trade unions disrupted rail services, cut power output and brought demonstrators onto the streets in cities across France on Thursday in a make-or-break push to force President Emmanuel Macron to abandon his planned pension reform.

Teargas swirled in Paris where riot police charged at demonstrators who hurled projectiles and lobbed insults in cat-and-mouse skirmishes as darkness fell. Some protesters dressed in black and hiding their faces daubed anarchist slogans on buildings and the windows of several properties including a Starbucks cafe were smashed.

The country's hard-left unions rallied supporters hoping to regain momentum at a time when participation in a 36-day long public sector strike has waned and opinion polls show public backing for the industrial action has dropped. "The ball is in the government's camp. Either they listen, or they govern against the people's will," hardline CGT union boss Philippe Martinez told reporters.

Macron wants to streamline Frances's unwieldy pension system and provide incentives for people to stay in work longer to pay for some of the most generous retirement benefits in the industrialised world. The proposed reform would be the biggest overhaul of the system since World War Two and is central to the president's drive to make the labour force more flexible and more competitive globally.

Macron, a former investment banker, says the myriad special benefits handed out to different types of worker deter mobility within the job market, especially within the public sector. If he succeeds in defeating the unions - he has already stared them down over reform of state-run SNCF railways and an easing of labour laws - he will strengthen his hand to embark on further pro-business reforms as he eyes re-election in 2022.

The strike has hit transport in Paris the hardest, while power sector walkouts saw electricity production fall by about 10%. PUBLIC SERVICES

Rail workers and teachers, lawyers and nurses railed against a president they accuse of turning a deaf ear to popular feeling. Some waved banners reading "Day 36 and we aren't giving up"; others collected donations to help compensate striking workers for lost salaries. French employees receive pensions through a system divided into dozens of separate schemes. Macron wants a single "points" system to treat contributions from all workers from the public and private sectors equally.

Public sector unions argue this amounts to an attack on hard-earned benefits that help compensate for salaries below those in the private sector. "This reform would herald the end of public services in France," said teacher Antoine Rouilly in the southwestern city of Toulouse. "If there are no retirement perks, there's no reason to stay in the public sector."

While the strikes are the longest running in decades, they have failed to paralyse France in the way achieved by a wave of industrial action in 1995 that forced a government U-turn from which the prime minister of the day never recovered. Nonetheless, in the first pointer on the strike's impact on economic sentiment, consumer confidence fell sharply in December and retailers, hoteliers and restaurateurs complain of a sharp fall in revenue.

The government's strategy is to placate individual sectors with bespoke concessions, raising questions over prospects for ending up with a single system, and to seek a compromise with the reform-minded CFDT union, France's largest. The CFDT opposes the government's plan to financially penalise people who stop working before 64, two years later than the legal retirement age.

Lawmakers close to Macron have suggested the extended retirement age could be a temporary measure if another way of balancing the pension budget can be found. (Additional reporting by Bate Felix, Christian Lowe, Richard Lough and Michel Rose in Paris and Johanna Decorse in Toulouse Writing by Richard Lough Editing by Alison Williams and Frances Kerry)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.