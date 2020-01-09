Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 5-French unions battle Macron in make-or-break pension protest

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 22:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 22:33 IST
UPDATE 5-French unions battle Macron in make-or-break pension protest

French trade unions disrupted rail services, cut power output and brought demonstrators onto the streets in cities across France on Thursday in a make-or-break push to force President Emmanuel Macron to abandon his planned pension reform.

Teargas swirled in Paris where riot police charged at demonstrators who hurled projectiles and lobbed insults in cat-and-mouse skirmishes as darkness fell. Some protesters dressed in black and hiding their faces daubed anarchist slogans on buildings and the windows of several properties including a Starbucks cafe were smashed.

The country's hard-left unions rallied supporters hoping to regain momentum at a time when participation in a 36-day long public sector strike has waned and opinion polls show public backing for the industrial action has dropped. "The ball is in the government's camp. Either they listen, or they govern against the people's will," hardline CGT union boss Philippe Martinez told reporters.

Macron wants to streamline Frances's unwieldy pension system and provide incentives for people to stay in work longer to pay for some of the most generous retirement benefits in the industrialised world. The proposed reform would be the biggest overhaul of the system since World War Two and is central to the president's drive to make the labour force more flexible and more competitive globally.

Macron, a former investment banker, says the myriad special benefits handed out to different types of worker deter mobility within the job market, especially within the public sector. If he succeeds in defeating the unions - he has already stared them down over reform of state-run SNCF railways and an easing of labour laws - he will strengthen his hand to embark on further pro-business reforms as he eyes re-election in 2022.

The strike has hit transport in Paris the hardest, while power sector walkouts saw electricity production fall by about 10%. PUBLIC SERVICES

Rail workers and teachers, lawyers and nurses railed against a president they accuse of turning a deaf ear to popular feeling. Some waved banners reading "Day 36 and we aren't giving up"; others collected donations to help compensate striking workers for lost salaries. French employees receive pensions through a system divided into dozens of separate schemes. Macron wants a single "points" system to treat contributions from all workers from the public and private sectors equally.

Public sector unions argue this amounts to an attack on hard-earned benefits that help compensate for salaries below those in the private sector. "This reform would herald the end of public services in France," said teacher Antoine Rouilly in the southwestern city of Toulouse. "If there are no retirement perks, there's no reason to stay in the public sector."

While the strikes are the longest running in decades, they have failed to paralyse France in the way achieved by a wave of industrial action in 1995 that forced a government U-turn from which the prime minister of the day never recovered. Nonetheless, in the first pointer on the strike's impact on economic sentiment, consumer confidence fell sharply in December and retailers, hoteliers and restaurateurs complain of a sharp fall in revenue.

The government's strategy is to placate individual sectors with bespoke concessions, raising questions over prospects for ending up with a single system, and to seek a compromise with the reform-minded CFDT union, France's largest. The CFDT opposes the government's plan to financially penalise people who stop working before 64, two years later than the legal retirement age.

Lawmakers close to Macron have suggested the extended retirement age could be a temporary measure if another way of balancing the pension budget can be found. (Additional reporting by Bate Felix, Christian Lowe, Richard Lough and Michel Rose in Paris and Johanna Decorse in Toulouse Writing by Richard Lough Editing by Alison Williams and Frances Kerry)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

DGCA suspends GoAir pilots who landed Nagpur-Bengaluru flight on Nov 11 even as they lost visual reference 50 feet before touch down

Remove curbs on peas, urad imports to meet shortage of pulses: IPGA

Mari Pangestu is new Managing Director, Development Policy of World Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

... ...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 5-U.S., Iran ease fear of conflict but threats keep tension high

Iran spurned U.S. President Donald Trumps call for a new nuclear pact and its commanders threatened more attacks as the Middle East remained on edge following the U.S. killing of an Iranian general and Tehrans retaliatory missile strikes. P...

Hopes for spike in U.S. farm exports to China dim ahead of trade deal signing

Days before a U.S.-China trade deal is due to be signed, large Chinese purchases of Brazilian soybeans and a pair of unexpected policy moves by Beijing have dimmed U.S. hopes that China would double its imports of American farm products thi...

Turnout drops again at French pension protest marches -ministry

Turnout at union-led French demonstrations against pension reform dropped sharply again on a fourth day of nationwide protests, Interior Ministry estimates showed.The minister said that nationwide 452,000 people had marched on Thursday, inc...

Delhi on top in terms of crime with over 2 lakh cases in 2018: NCRB

Delhi topped the crime chart over 18 other metropolitan cities, with over two lakh such incidents reported in the national capital in 2018, according to data released by the National Crime Records Bureau NCRB. A total of 2,25,977 incidents ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020