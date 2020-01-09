Won't quit politics without giving jobs to youth, growth opportunities to all: Punjab CM

Amid slogans of 'Saada naara, Captain dobaraa', Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday declared that he would not quit politics till he ensures jobs for the youth and opportunities for all to grow in a progressive Punjab. Addressing Punjab Youth Congress (PYC) members and workers at the installation ceremony of the youth wing's newly elected office-bearers, including its president Birinder Singh Dhillon, at the Congress Bhavan here, Captain Amarinder made it clear that he would continue to lead the state in its growth and development.

"This is my state, you are all my people...I will always be here for you, and will not go anywhere till I have ensured the welfare of every citizen of Punjab," the Chief Minister vowed, amidst cheers and slogans from an enthusiastic crowd of youth, many of whom could be heard demanding that he should continue to stay at the helm for many more terms. Captain Amarinder assured the newly elected office bearers of his government's full support in ensuring holistic development and promised them they will get full respect from officials and others in all departments for any work in the interest of the state and its youth.

The Chief Minister urged the youth to come forward to protect and safeguard the nation and its Constitutional principles of democracy and secularism. "The Congress was the only party that could provide secular, democratic rule," he said, describing the situation prevailing in the country today as extremely distressing.

"The Congress fought for India's independence and the Constitution was framed on the Preamble of a socialist secular democratic republic. Though the various Articles of the Constitution had since undergone many amendments, the Preamble has remained untouched," said Singh. The Preamble cannot be allowed to be tinkered with, said Captain Amarinder, lashing out at the current attempts by the BJP to divide the nation. "What prevails today is not Lok Raj but goonda raj. We all know what happened with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Uttar Pradesh," he said, underlining the need for youth to take the lead in saving the country.

Charging the Akalis with ruining the state to promote their self-interest, Captain Amarinder blamed them squarely for the spread of drugs and gangsterism in the state. (ANI)

