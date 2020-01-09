Left Menu
Development News Edition

Won't quit politics without giving jobs to youth, growth opportunities to all: Punjab CM

Amid slogans of 'Saada naara, Captain dobaraa', Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday declared that he would not quit politics till he ensures jobs for the youth and opportunities for all to grow in a progressive Punjab.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chandigarh (Punjab)
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 23:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 23:54 IST
Won't quit politics without giving jobs to youth, growth opportunities to all: Punjab CM
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Amid slogans of 'Saada naara, Captain dobaraa', Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday declared that he would not quit politics till he ensures jobs for the youth and opportunities for all to grow in a progressive Punjab. Addressing Punjab Youth Congress (PYC) members and workers at the installation ceremony of the youth wing's newly elected office-bearers, including its president Birinder Singh Dhillon, at the Congress Bhavan here, Captain Amarinder made it clear that he would continue to lead the state in its growth and development.

"This is my state, you are all my people...I will always be here for you, and will not go anywhere till I have ensured the welfare of every citizen of Punjab," the Chief Minister vowed, amidst cheers and slogans from an enthusiastic crowd of youth, many of whom could be heard demanding that he should continue to stay at the helm for many more terms. Captain Amarinder assured the newly elected office bearers of his government's full support in ensuring holistic development and promised them they will get full respect from officials and others in all departments for any work in the interest of the state and its youth.

The Chief Minister urged the youth to come forward to protect and safeguard the nation and its Constitutional principles of democracy and secularism. "The Congress was the only party that could provide secular, democratic rule," he said, describing the situation prevailing in the country today as extremely distressing.

"The Congress fought for India's independence and the Constitution was framed on the Preamble of a socialist secular democratic republic. Though the various Articles of the Constitution had since undergone many amendments, the Preamble has remained untouched," said Singh. The Preamble cannot be allowed to be tinkered with, said Captain Amarinder, lashing out at the current attempts by the BJP to divide the nation. "What prevails today is not Lok Raj but goonda raj. We all know what happened with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Uttar Pradesh," he said, underlining the need for youth to take the lead in saving the country.

Charging the Akalis with ruining the state to promote their self-interest, Captain Amarinder blamed them squarely for the spread of drugs and gangsterism in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

DGCA suspends GoAir pilots who landed Nagpur-Bengaluru flight on Nov 11 even as they lost visual reference 50 feet before touch down

Mari Pangestu is new Managing Director, Development Policy of World Bank

Remove curbs on peas, urad imports to meet shortage of pulses: IPGA

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

... ...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. senators back bill to provide $3.3 billion for Israel

Republican and Democratic U.S. senators introduced legislation on Thursday to provide 3.3 billion in annual aid to Israel, seeking to put into law an aid agreement between the two countries reached in 2016 amid concern over rising Middle Ea...

Qatar’s emir, Iranian president discuss events in region

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani phoned Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday to discuss the latest developments in the region and ways to ensure security and stability regionally and internationally, the state news agency...

U.S. to send police to Honduras to provide support in immigration control

The United States will send police to Honduran borders to train and support the Central American countrys authorities in immigration control, acting U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said at an event in Tegucigalpa on Thursday.Earl...

'Empty chairs' across Canada’s academic community after Iran plane crash

The crash in Iran of a Ukrainian Airlines jet bound for Toronto killed dozens of professors and researchers from campuses across Canada, leaving a painful hole in Canadian academia where Iranians have taken on starring roles in engineering....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020